(WSVN) - A mural honoring Parkland school shooting victim, Joaquin Oliver, was unveiled in Washington, DC Monday.

The mural known as “We Demand Change,” also honors the lives of gun violence victims and aims to highlight the efforts for gun reform across the United Sates. The mural was painted by Joaquin’s father alongside activist Shepard Fairey.

Oliver was one of the 17 people killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school in February 2018.

The mural can be seen at 7th and H streets in Northwest DC.

