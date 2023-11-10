PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A grieving parent from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas massacre, Manuel Oliver, is taking legal action against the United States, alleging that the country’s gun policy violates basic human rights.

“My son was shot 280,000 victims ago, so this is happening really often, we had a mass shooting a couple of weeks ago and we don’t see anyone offended about this,” he said in a past interview. “So sometimes you have to take things by your own hand.”

Oliver, whose son Joaquin was a victim of the 2018 tragedy, claims that lax gun control allows firearms to fall into the wrong hands, posing a threat to citizens.

In the lawsuit, Manuel and Patricia Oliver argue that the U.S. has not implemented widely accepted measures to protect its citizens from the ongoing threat of gun violence. The couple is currently on a nationwide tour, “Guac’s Magical Tour,” visiting 23 states as they commemorate what would have been Joaquin’s 23rd birthday.

The tour serves as a platform for survivors and victims of gun violence to unite and advocate for change.

Manuel and Patricia became prominent activists for gun reform after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas massacre, where 17 students and staff lost their lives, and 17 others were injured.

