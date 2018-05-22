Parents sue 30-year-old son to evict him from their house

SYRACUSE, NY (WSVN) — A couple in upstate New York sued their own 30-year-old son in an effort to evict him from their home.

Mark and Christina Rotondo said they have sent their son Michael multiple written notices over the past several months, asking him to leave.

“Michael Joseph Rotondo, You are hereby evicted from 408 Weatheridge Drive, Camillus, New York effective immediately,” one letter read. “You have heretofore been our guest and there is no lease or agreement that gives you any right to stay here without our consent.”

The parents said subsequent letters they sent included offers to help him financially and advice to get a job, but their son ignored all of them, Fox 5 reports.

The couple finally decided to take legal action after learning they could only remove a family member from their home through an ejectment proceeding.

In court Tuesday, Syracuse.com reports Michael Rotondo argued that he should be given an additional six months before being evicted, citing a prior case he found online. But Judge Donald Greenwood ruled that he would have to move out, calling his demand for more time “outrageous.”

The judge credited Rotondo’s legal research in finding the prior case, but pointed to an appellate court decision that overrode it.

After the judge told the parents’ lawyer to draft an eviction order that Greenwood would sign, Rotondo told reporters that he would file an appeal.

State Supreme Court Judge Donald Greenwood tells 30 year old Michael Rotundo that he must leave his parents Camillus home. pic.twitter.com/EWmmw2aYGB — Brandon Roth (@BrandonRothCNY) May 22, 2018

