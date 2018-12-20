Parents secretly adopt dog for daughter for Christmas

STILLWATER, Okla. (WSVN) — After years of asking for a dog, a young woman finally got her wish after her parents secretly adopted a four-legged best friend for her.

Lance Fuqua said in a Facebook post that his daughter Hallee had been asking for a dog for years. Fuqua said he would respond that she should wait until she graduates college.

In the meantime, Hallee volunteered at the Humane Society and fell in love with a dog named Rambo, who she would visit often.

When she learned Rambo had been adopted, she was heartbroken. But little did she know, her parents had secretly adopted him so they could surprise Hallee as an early Christmas gift.

Fuqua shared a video of Hallee bursting into tears when she was reunited with her beloved canine friend.

According to Fox 13, Hallee will have to wait a semester before she can bring Rambo to school. By then, she plans to move into a dog-friendly apartment.

