PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - The parents of Parkland school shooting victim Joaquin Oliver are using artificial intelligence to help keep his memory alive as they celebrate his heavenly birthday this week.

Patricia and Manuel Oliver brought the voice and face of their son during Joaquin’s would-be 25th birthday celebration at the Joaquin Oliver Memorial Wall in Washington D.C. on Monday.

“Hey it’s me Joaquin ‘Guac’ Oliver. I should be turning 25,” said Joaquin in an AI video. “And I want you there to celebrate with me if you receive this video…”

His parents said the technology allows the nation to remember their son in a unique and emotional way.

“It’s not just about remembering, it’s about living. We will dance party and we keep pushing for the kind of world. I deserve to grow up in”

Joaquin was one of 17 victims killed in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Now seven years later, his story is still inspiring action and calls for change to America’s gun laws.

This isn’t the first time his parents have used the power of AI to bring their son’s words back to life. Several years ago, his parents launched a campaign that helps victims of gun violence tell their own stories.

“You’ve done nothing to stop the shootings since…” said Joaquin in an AI video.

His family hopes the image and his words is a celebration of his life and spotlights victims and loved ones impacted by gun violence.

“The thing is, I died that day in Parkland. My body was destroyed by a weapon of war. I’m back today because my parents used AI to recreate my voice to call you,” said Joaquin in an AI video.

Joaquin’s family said they’ll keep using every possible tool, including technology, to honor their son and keep pushing for change.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.