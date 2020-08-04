Parents make Arizona 14-year-old give away belongings after he took family car on joyride

PHOENIX (WSVN) — A teenage boy was given a unique punishment after he took his parent’s car for a joyride.

According to Fox 10, the parents of 14-year-old Angel Martinez were celebrating their anniversary in Las Vegas when they received a call from police about their son.

Angel had been driving their Range Rover round their North Phoenix neighborhood and had disrupted their neighbors.

“I just wanted to drive but I don’t have a license so I just took it,” Angel told Fox 10. “I can wash the car, and I was like I don’t have anything to dry it, so I’m gonna take it for one spin until it dries.”

Angel had gotten in trouble a few times before, so this time, his parents decided to do something different to teach him a lesson.

“We got back to the house. Today, his room is 100% empty, and we’re giving all his stuff away,” said Ramon Martinez, Angel’s father.

Video shows Angel sitting on his bed in the driveway with a sign that reads: “Sorry I stole my parent’s car and was speeding.”

Angel’s clothes, television, and the bedroom set were all given away for free.

“Mostly to apologize,” Ramon told Fox 10. “We’re neighbors as well. He could’ve run someone over. Something really bad could’ve happened.”

Since his bedroom set was given away, Angel will be sleeping on the floor or the couch for the time being. But he said he has learned his lesson.

“It’s kind of weird, but I think it’s a fair punishment,” said Angel.

