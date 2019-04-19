Parents issue warning after 11-year-old girl dies after suffering allergic reaction to toothpaste

(WSVN) - A family is warning others to be vigilant when it comes to managing allergies after an 11-year-old girl had a fatal allergic reaction to toothpaste.

The parents of 11-year-old Denise Saldate told Allergic Living that their daughter had a dairy allergy and after years of never seeing milk ingredients listed on toothpaste labels, they gave her a new one without checking it.

The family said the toothpaste had been prescribed, but just minutes after she started to brush her teeth with it, tragedy struck.

“She said, ‘I think I’m having an allergic reaction to the toothpaste,’ and her lips were already blue,” said mom Monique Altamirano. “I picked her up and put her on my bed. I ran to the living room, told my daughter ‘Call 911,’ and I grabbed the EpiPen.”

Despite using an EpiPen and being rushed to the hospital, Denise passed away.

The family said Denise was using MI Paste ONE toothpaste, which was a warning label for a milk protein, but nobody in the family saw it.

“Read everything,” Altamirano said. “Don’t get comfortable, just because you’ve been managing for several years. You can’t get comfortable or embarrassed to ask and ensure that ingredients are OK. Be that advocate for your child.”

The family has since started a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of her funeral services. To donate, click here.

