Parents hope to warn others after infant son dies while sleeping in car seat

MANDAN, N.D. (WSVN) — Two parents grieving the loss of their baby boy are now hoping to spare others the same pain they are feeling.

According to Fox 13, Ryne and Rachel Jungling struggled for years with infertility before they finally gave birth to twins Linnea and Anders.

In January, Rachel Jungling dropped off the twins, who were almost a year old, at their day care provider before she went to work. Both children were carried in while in their car seats at the time, but shortly after arriving, Linnea had gotten out of her seat while Anders still appeared to be partially asleep.

Hours later, Jungling received a call from a police officer who told her that Anders had been taken to the hospital.

The couple learned that Anders had been sleeping in his car seat since he had been dropped off, and his airway had become constricted at the time.

Doctors said that after 40 minutes of CPR, EMTs were able to get Anders’ heart started again.

“When a car seat is in a base in a vehicle, it is tilted back, the baby’s head remains tilted back and their airway remains open. When a child is in a car seat on the floor, their head can tilt forward, cutting off airflow to their lungs,” Rachel said. “This is what happened to Anders. My strong and thriving little boy suffocated.”

Anders spent three days on life support before his family said their final goodbyes.

The couple said their day care provider loved the twins immensely and didn’t know that babies shouldn’t sleep in car seats on the floor. Now, the family is hoping to share their story to ensure other parents and caretakers don’t make the same mistake.

They are working with Carma Hanson, the coordinator of Safe Kids Grand Fork to get the message out there.

“Since we have shared this story via social media, the news and online, I have received hundreds of comments, calls, text messages and conversations from parents and caregivers that are grateful for this messaging as ‘they had no idea that this is a potential danger,’” Hanson said.

For more information on Safe Kids Grand Fork, click here.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.