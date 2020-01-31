Parents help 5-month-old daughter ring bell after beating brain cancer

OAKLAND, Calif. (WSVN) — At just 5 months old, a baby girl already has finished the battle of a lifetime: the fight against cancer.

Lillian “Lily” Grace was born in September at 39 weeks, her mother, Leann Borden told Fox 2. However, shortly after her arrival, a nurse noticed she wasn’t moving her limbs right.

After some tests, doctors discovered Lily had a high grade 4 brain tumor that couldn’t be surgically removed.

According to a GoFundMe page, after undergoing both general and targeted chemotherapy, doctors said there was no sign of her tumor, and they declared her cancer-free.

Lillian’s mother posted video to Facebook showing the baby girl ringing the cancer-free bell with her parents.

“To everyone who has been through this journey with us, this is our big moment with Lily,” Borden wrote in a Facebook post. “We thank everyone who has been with us this whole time. From all of the donations, text messages and prayers. We hope you enjoy this video! And now her name will be hung forever.”

