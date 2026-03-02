MARYLAND (WSVN) – A family was left with anger and pain when their child was left with a broken leg after attending school in Maryland. His parents are now demanding answers after the injury, saying that the school failed their son and want someone held accountable.

Seven-year-old Daevian Donaldson is currently wheelchair bound and recovering from surgery done to mend his broken leg.

However, he had a big smile.

“We got pretty good news, breaking news today,” he said. “We got [American Broadcasting Corporation].”

His parents are now pressing school officials about his injury. They said it happened last month after the first grader’s day began at school.

Daevian’s mother, Daechele Kaufman received a call saying that her son, who is on the autism spectrum and in a special needs class, was on the floor screaming.

After he was taken to a hospital, an X-ray showed a badly broken and displaced femur.

Daevian has not been able to communicate how he received the injury, and no one at the school has told Daechele how the injury occurred.

According to Daechele, the regular teacher was at a meeting, and a substitute was in the classroom.

“They have to at least have two people in the room, and the fact that they didn’t have two people in the room,” said Daechele. “It’s like– it’s shock– I don’t know, it’s kind of like disheartening, because it’s like you have to keep your eyes on these kids.”

Daevian’s parents said that they needed to know that their son would be safe when he returns to school.

They also considered moving him to a different school.

“Man, every time I feel like I’m calming down, it comes right back to the surface. I feel like I’m on the verge of tears. I feel like I’m on the verge of crashing out. And I’m just trying to do the right thing,” said Anthony Donaldson, Daevian’s father.

The school district said in a statement that an investigation is underway to determine what led up to Daevian’s injury.

The staff member who was in the classroom has been placed on administrative leave.

