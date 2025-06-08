TEMPE, Ariz. (WSVN) — A young Arizona woman lost her life after she participated in a social media challenge, and now experts and her devastated parents are sounding the alarm.

Stardom was always the dream for small-town girl Renna O’Rourke, according to the 19-year-old’s parents, Dana and Aaron.

“She was vivacious and caring and loyal,” said Dana.

“She always said, yeah, you know, ‘I’m gonna be famous, Dad, just you watch, I’m gonna be famous,’ and unfortunately, this is not under the most optimal of circumstances.”

Renna’s parents never imagined their daughter’s talent would be silenced, all because of “dusting.”

“There’s no ID required, It’s odorless. It’s everything kids look for,” said Dana. “They can afford it, they can get it, and it doesn’t show in Mom and Dad’s drug test.”

“Dusting,” also known as “chroming” or “huffing,” is a dangerous trend gaining traction on social media, where they inhale computer-cleaning spray to get high risking serious harm or, in Renna’s situation, death.

Dr. Randy Weisman, who heads the intensive care unit at HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, said this is a very alarming trend.

“This is extremely concerning. When they inhale these chemicals in the gas, it will actually replace the oxygen within their lungs and within the rest of their body,” he said.

Weisman said “dusting” can make users feel drunk and euphoric, but only for a few minutes — and in that brief high, the damage from just one huff can be irreversible.

“Failure of the liver, heart failure, disease of the lungs,” he said.

Renna died from what’s known as sudden sniffing death syndrome.

“She’s not the only one that this has happened to. Several other teenagers have succumbed to this same disorder,” said Weisman.

“She spent the next seven days in the ICU; she never regained consciousness,” said Dana. “We don’t have children to bury them.”

As they struggle to cope with their loss, the O’Rourke family finds a measure of comfort in knowing Renna’s legacy lives on — making a difference in the lives of others through organ donation.

“She gave so much to so many in her short time here and went out the same way,” said Dana..

Dana shared a message with parents in the hopes of helping others avoid the same heartbreak.

“Search their rooms. Don’t trust. That sounds horrible, but it could save their life,” she said.

The O’Rourkes created a GoFundMe page, not only to cover the extensive medical bills, burial and therapy costs, but to spread awareness about the dangers of dusting.

