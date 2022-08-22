(WSVN) - A litter of kittens was attacked by a dog which left a sole survivor behind.

Now, that kitten is looking for its forever home in Minnesota.

Mending Spirits Animal Rescue took in Sweet Pea after the incident left the young animal paralyzed in both hind legs.

Tracy Zins, a volunteer foster parent, created a make-shift wheelchair for the cat’s back legs so he can regain mobility.

“He was the only one that survived, but he did come out with a spinal cord injury and so he doesn’t have any use of his back legs,” Zins said.

Zins decided to take care of Sweet Pea until they found him a proper family to adopt him.

“He’s got a sad story but I knew it wasn’t over yet,” Zins said. He’s very feisty and sweet and I know there’s a perfect family for him out there somewhere.”

Sweet Pea is still waiting to be adopted. Zins hopes to find him a patient and loving family.

If you or someone you know would like to adopt Sweet Pea or any furry companion, check out the Mending Spirits website.

