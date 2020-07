(WSVN) - Despite widespread layoffs across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, Papa John’s is looking to hire.

The pizza chain said Monday that it will be hiring more than 10,000 employees in order to meet the increasing demand for pizzas during the outbreak.

Pizza Hut and Domino’s have announced similar plans as well.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.