Papa John’s, CVS to offer employees end-of-year bonuses

(WSVN) - Two large companies are making sure their employees know they are appreciated with end-of-year bonuses.

Papa John’s will spend around $2.5 million to provide bonuses to employees.

The popular pizza chain said the extra pay will be distributed to approximately 14,000 employees.

Nearly 200,000 full-time and part-time employees at CVS locations across the U.S. will also receive a $250 bonus in January.

The company plans to spend around $60 million in bonuses and is also looking to hire thousands of new employees to help administer COVID-19 vaccines.

