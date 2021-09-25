(WSVN) - Panera Bread is offering free coffee to parents and caregivers on National Coffee Day.

On Wednesday, Sept. 29, anyone who lets a Panera cashier know they’re a caregiver will be able to get free, unlimited coffee all day.

Three magic words for anyone with kids:



(•_•) ☕️

<) )╯FREE

/



☕️ (•_•)

( (> UNLIMITED

/



(•_•) ☕️

<) )╯COFFEE

/



Stop by a cafe to sip for free all day long on #NationalCoffeeDay (9/29). — Panera Bread (@panerabread) September 23, 2021

The company said it doesn’t matter if patrons are parents to teens, foster parents or even grandparents — all caregivers are eligible for the offer.

“Whether you are toddler parents, tween parents, teenage parents, older parents, foster parents, tired parents, stressed parents or happy parents, you’ve had the realization that it’s going to take more than one cup of coffee to get you through certain days,” said Eduardo Luz, Panera’s Chief Brand & Concept Officer. “We are excited to celebrate parents this National Coffee Day by giving them something they can really appreciate: unlimited coffee from Panera.”

