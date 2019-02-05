Panda Express kicks off Lunar New Year with free egg rolls

MIAMI (WSVN) - Panda Express is offering free food in celebration of the Lunar New Year.

The food chain will be giving customers red envelopes containing coupons for a free chicken egg roll and drink, Food and Wine reports.

Also inside will be a fortune-teller game that lets customers answer questions to find out what might be in store for them in the Year of the Pig.

The envelope symbolizes good luck and prosperity in East Asian cultures.

