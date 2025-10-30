JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s military said Thursday that Palestinian militants handed over two coffins containing the remains of dead hostages to the Red Cross in Gaza.

Militants had previously returned the remains of 15 hostages since the start of the ceasefire, with 13 more still to be recovered.

The ceasefire, which began Oct. 10, is aimed at winding down the deadliest and most destructive war ever fought between Israel and the Hamas militant group.

