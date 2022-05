(WSVN) - The pain at the pump is back as gas prices continue to rise.

Gas prices have jumped 15¢ in just two weeks. The national average currently stands at $4.38 per gallon.

Current prices are a $1.36 higher than they were at this time last year.

Diesel prices have also increased by as much as 43¢ in the last two weeks.

