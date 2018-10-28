Package found at Atlanta airport ‘all clear’

ATLANTA (AP) — The “all clear” has been given at the Atlanta airport after a suspicious package was found to be harmless.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports a police department bomb squad was called in Sunday morning to inspect a package found outside the airport’s international terminal.

Operations within the airport, one of the world’s busiest, were not affected.

The package was found to contain two flashlights and a weather radio, the newspaper reports.

The airport diverted traffic at the international terminal to the departure level during the investigation.

