Package bomb explodes at FedEx in Texas; 1 hurt

(WSVN) - AUSTIN, Texas (AP/WSVN) – The San Antonio Texas Fire Department says a package bomb has exploded at a FedEx distribution center in Schertz, Texas, hurting 1 person.

According to authorities, the package was being moved when it exploded at around 12:25 a.m., Tuesday at a distribution center near San Antonio.

MAJOR INCIDENT SCHERTZ TEXAS AREA. This is what we have gathered unofficially:

Shortly after 12 midnight, a package destined for Austin, Tx detonated at the FedEx distribution facility located at 9935 Doerr Lane. The package was said to have contained nails and shrapnel. — sanantonioFIRE (@saFIREorg) March 20, 2018

Police said, there were about 75 people inside the building at the time of the explosion.

One FedEx employee suffered a non-life-threatening “percussion-type” injury from the blast.

The FBI and ATF are at the scene. Federal agents say this package is likely linked to attacks by what they believe is a serial bomber. The package exploded shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

