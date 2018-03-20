Package bomb explodes at FedEx in Texas; 1 hurt

(WSVN) - AUSTIN, Texas (AP/WSVN) – The San Antonio Texas Fire Department says a package bomb has exploded at a FedEx distribution center in Schertz, Texas, hurting 1 person.
According to authorities, the package was being moved when it exploded at around 12:25 a.m., Tuesday at a distribution center near San Antonio.
Police said, there were about 75 people inside the building at the time of the explosion.
One FedEx employee suffered a non-life-threatening “percussion-type” injury from the blast.
The FBI and ATF are at the scene. Federal agents say this package is likely linked to attacks by what they believe is a serial bomber. The package exploded shortly after midnight on Tuesday.
