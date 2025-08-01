MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Weston man said a luxury ride he bought for hundreds of thousands of dollars was stolen before he could ever drive it or even have it delivered.

Speaking with 7News on Thursday, Anthony Peters showed 7News a video from July 22 of his brand-new sapphire blue Bentley SUV, for which he paid $240,000 in cash. The only thing was, it was at the wrong address.

“This is the Bentley arriving at the stolen address, which was not mine,” he said.

When asked if he has seen the vehicle since it was delivered there, Peters replied, “No.”

The ritzy rip-off has left this car owner upset and desperate.

“Please, I need help, and I need the help quick,” he said.

Peters said he was expecting to have the Bentley delivered to his home in Weston two weeks ago, but days after buying the SUV and arranging its delivery, he learned that would not be the case.

“I received a phone call from an anonymous person, stating if I ordered the Bentley, which we said, ‘Yes, I’ve been waiting for you to deliver the Bentley to my Weston address,'” he said.

Instead of getting his luxe SUV, Peters said, he got ripped off by crooks who tried to sell him back his stolen ride.

“[They told me], ‘If you want your Bentley, I need $250,000.’ and I was like, “What?’ I thought I was dreaming,” he said.

Peters said the Bentley was scheduled to be picked up from a dealership in New Jersey and transported to South Florida, but it was brought to the Bronx, New York, instead. It’s a popular scheme where crooks hack into the auto transporting dispatch companies.

Delivery drivers usually don’t know it, but the vehicles they’re shipping end up in the hands of thieves.

“The same thing I saw on TV, that happened to somebody that had his Rolls-Royce stolen all the way from Michigan,” said Peters.

7News has broken several similar stories this year. In some cases, police later located the victims’ cars, but not always.

Peters’ plight only got worse. He called the Broward Sheriff’s Office, but was told no crime happened in Broward County.

Since he learned from the duped delivery driver that his SUV was dropped in the Bronx, he flew to New York. but police there told him he had no case.

“‘What? Somebody stole my car, brought it to the Bronx, and you’re telling me no crime was committed?'” he said.

Peters said he has since gone to the FBI.

Meanwhile, the car crooks who have his Bentley have been taunting his fiancée from behind the wheel of the hot vehicle, asking for crypto and cash.

“I need justice, because these people are taunting myself and my family, asking us for money,” said Peters. “You know? It’s like, I don’t believe this kind of things are supposed to be happening in America.”

As of late Thursday night, BSO and the New York Police Department have not responded to 7News’ request for more information.

