ARLINGTON, Virginia. (WSVN) — A Virginia family discovered an odd ornament on their Christmas tree.

An owl decided to perch on top of it, replacing the star that was already on the tree.

The family believes the owl got into their Arlington home through the chimney, just like Santa Claus.

Animal control was called and they were able to capture the owl and release it back into the wild.

