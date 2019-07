Overnight explosion levels North Carolina KFC restaurant

EDEN, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina police say nobody was inside a KFC restaurant when it was destroyed in an overnight explosion.

Police responded to the blast in Eden, North Carolina, around 1 a.m. Thursday. Eden Police photos show the collapsed building with debris scattered on the road and throughout the parking lot. Just the KFC sign was left untouched.

Investigators say they believe nobody was inside at the time. Police haven’t said what may have caused the explosion.

WCNC reports energy and natural gas crews arrived shortly afterward, along with Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives officers and the state fire marshal.

Eden police posted that all lanes of Highway 14 around the restaurant will be closed for an extended period as they investigate.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.