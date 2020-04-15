Over 500,000 worldwide have recovered from COVID-19

A healthcare worker attends to a COVID-19 patient in an intensive care unit (ICU) at the General University Hospital in Prague, Czech Republic, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

(WSVN) - Over half a million people across the world have recovered from COVID-19.

According to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University, 507,330 have recovered from the virus.

Among that number include 50,107 people who have recovered in the United States.

The country with the largest number of people who have recovered is China, with 78,311 recoveries. China is followed by Germany with 72,600 recoveries and Spain with 70,853 recoveries.

