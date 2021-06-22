(WSVN) - Thousands of people have signed petitions urging Jeff Bezos to make his stay in space permanent.

The Amazon CEO is taking off into space next month and some people would like him to stay there.

On the website, change.org, there are more than 46,000 signatures on a petition called “Do Not Allow Jeff Bezos To Return To Earth.”

One person even wrote, “Billionaires should not exist on earth or in space, but should they decide the latter, they should stay there.”

Bezos will only be in space for 11 minutes on July 20 as part of the first crewed flight on his Blue Origin rocket, New Shepard.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.