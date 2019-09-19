Over 400 soldiers return home after year-long deployment overseas

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WSVN) — Over 400 soldiers have returned home after being deployed overseas for a year.

According to the U.S. Army Forces Command, the soldiers were deployed in areas of Iraq, Syria and Kuwait.

Gen. Michael Garrett, the commander of U.S. Army Forces Command, shook hands with the Corps’ Headquarters soldiers as they stepped off the plane.

“Be proud of everything you’ve accomplished and know that you have established and set and maintained in a very, very high standard,” Garrett told the soldiers.

