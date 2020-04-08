Over 300,000 people across the world have recovered from COVID-19

A healthcare worker attends to a COVID-19 patient in an intensive care unit (ICU) at the General University Hospital in Prague, Czech Republic, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

(WSVN) - Over 300,000 people across the world have recovered from the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Johns Hopkins reports that 317,372 people have recovered from the illness, as of Wednesday afternoon. The largest number comes from China, with 77,567 recoveries.

Following China is Spain with 48,021 recoveries, Germany with 36,081, Iran with 29,812 and Italy with26,491.

The United States follows Italy with 22,775 recoveries.

To view the full Johns Hopkins data, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.