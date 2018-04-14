(WSVN) - About 206 million eggs across nine states, including Florida, have been recalled after reports that 22 people contracted salmonella, officials said.

Rose Acre Farms of Seymour, Indiana is voluntarily recalling the eggs due to possible contamination with the bacteria at their farm in Hyde County, North Carolina.

The eggs went to restaurants and stores, including Walmart and Food Lion, in Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, Colorado and West Virginia.

Waffle House was one of the restaurant chains that purchased the eggs.

In grocery stores, the eggs were sold under brands that include:

Country Daybreak

Crystal Farms

Coburn Farms

Sunshine Farms

Glenview

Great Value (Walmart’s store brand)

Food Lion’s store brand

According to the Food and Drug Administration, 22 illnesses have been reported.

This is the largest food recall in the U.S. since a 2010 recall that was also triggered by a salmonella outbreak, according to reports.

Salmonella is one of the most common foodborne illness and can be fatal, especially in small children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems. Symptoms include fever, diarrhea and vomiting.

If you believe you may have purchased the recalled eggs, throw them away or them or return them to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers with questions can call Rose Acre Farms at 1-855-215-5730.

To read the FDA’s recall report, click here.

