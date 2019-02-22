Over $19 million in cocaine found in shipment of pineapples

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSVN) — U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officials say they have seized over $19 million in cocaine that was found inside a shipment of pineapples.

Officials said agents working at the Savannah seaport in November discovered 1,157 pounds of cocaine concealed in a shipment of pineapples from Cartagena, Colombia.

“This was an outstanding interception of narcotics by our CBP officers, “said Lisa Beth Brown Savannah CBP Area Port Director. “This seizure is a positive enforcement action against drug smuggling organizations and highlights the important work our officers do each day to stop illegal activity at our borders and ports of entry.”

Officials said the 450 packages have an estimated street value of $19,114,940.

