(WSVN) - A popular apple juice is getting pulled from store shelves over concerns of toxic substance contamination.

S. Martinelli & Co. said it is recalling thousands of its apple juice over fears it could be contaminated with a toxic mold.

The recalled Martinelli’s juice comes in 10-ounce glass bottles with a white screw-on cap with a best-by date of Dec. 5, 2026.

Health officials said the bottles might have patulin, a toxin that can cause nausea and vomiting.

The bad batches were shipped to 28 states, including Florida, so consumers are advised to double-check if they’ve Martinelli’s apple juice at home.

