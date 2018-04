SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WSVN) — The Coast Guard made a big drug bust while at sea near Puerto Rico.

Over $13 million worth of cocaine and heroin were intercepted near Puerto Rico, Tuesday.

The Coast Guard worked with the DEA and other agencies and stopped a vessel in the Caribbean with the drugs on board.

Two suspected smugglers have since been arrested.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.