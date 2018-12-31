Over 11,000 pounds of sausage recalled after reports of metal found inside meat

(WSVN) - A popular sausage manufacturer has recalled 11,664 pounds of sausage after receiving reports of pieces of metal being found inside the product.

The recall affects 24 ounce packages of Zeigler Red Hot chicken and pork sausage item produced on Nov. 29.

The sausages were shipped across the nation and have Use By dates of Jan 24.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the firm said two incidents were reported on Dec. 13 and Dec. 27. However, there are currently no reports of injuries.

Officials fear some consumers may have some sausages either in the refrigerator or the freezer.

Sausages included in the recall should be returned to their place of purchase.

For more information on the recall, click here. To view the packaging labels, click here.

