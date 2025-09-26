(WSVN) - Officials have announced a recall of window blinds due to a strangulation hazard.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, more than 100,000 Persilux Zebra Blinds are affected.

Officials said the blinds have long operating cords that can cause death or serious injury to children.

They were sold on Amazon from June 2023 through June 2025.

Officials said people who have these blinds in their homes should stop using them and contact the company for a free repair kit.

