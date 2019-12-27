Over 1,000 Starbucks locations will give away free drinks until the new year

(CNN) — The sweet relief of an afternoon pick-me-up just got so much better.

Starbucks is giving away tall handcrafted espresso drinks from 1 to 2 p.m. at over 1,000 locations nationwide until the new year.

Don’t try to roll up to just any Starbucks location, though. The free goodies are coming to a limited amount of select locations each day until December 31.

The locations of the “parties” will change daily, so be sure to check their little golden map of free coffee joy to see if there’s a pop-up near you.

No luck? You can check back each day of the pop-up palooza to see if one of the day’s parties has landed nearby.

Starbucks says they’ll reveal another 200 locations each day until the espresso-fest is over.

Until then, you might just enjoy watching the little animated cups on the pop-up map explode with confetti. It can get a bit hypnotic.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.