Over 100 pallets of food and supplies are being loaded onto vessel headed to Freeport

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Volunteers with World Central Kitchen are loading dozens of pallets filled with food and supplies onto a ship and will head out to help those in the Bahamas.

The supplies were stocked onto the Global Shadow Marine, docked in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday morning.

.@MYGlobalshadow will be back in Fort Lauderdale today to load up with supplies and head back to Freeport. Proud to call Captain Kostas my friend. He navigated us in as first ship into Freeport Harbour after the storm and continues to do heroic work for the people of the Bahamas. pic.twitter.com/2pTZ7g7awv — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) September 10, 2019

“We’re going to be putting on this vessel another hundred plus ton of food,” said Tim Lambert, a volunteer for World Central Kitchen. “We’ve got over 100 pallets of food product and paper product coming on so that we can get protein and vegetables into the field. We’re going to do pop-up kitchens that will be using paella pans so everything we’re using here is so we can get out and rapidly feed people.

On top of the 100 pallets of food, the organization will be bringing about 45 to 50 pallets of water.

“Water is a critical item right now. We’re also going to be loading on a 1,500 gallon water tank,” said Lambert.

The process of bringing all of the pallets onto the vessel is expected to take several hours.

Members of the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department also helped the volunteers loading up the boat.

Wold Central Kitchen expects to be back in the Bahamas by 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.