Over 1 million people worldwide have recovered from COVID-19

A healthcare worker attends to a COVID-19 patient in an intensive care unit (ICU) at the General University Hospital in Prague, Czech Republic, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

(WSVN) - Over a million people across the world have recovered from COVID-19.

According to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University, 1,004,483 people have recovered from the virus, as of 12:32 p.m. Thursday.

Among that number include 124,449 people who have recovered in the United States.

The country with the largest number of people who have recovered is Spain, with 137,984 recoveries. The United States follows Spain, and after the US is Germany with 123,449 recoveries.

