Out-of-control driver crashes into California restaurant, nearly hits family

NAPA, Calif. (WSVN) — Surveillance video captured the moment a mother and her two children narrowly escaped an out-of-control driver in California.

Video posted to Facebook shows the woman and her two kids stepping out of the restaurant right in the nick of time as a car slammed into the building.

“It was crazy — it was scary! It, just, everything flying, dirt, pots breaking, tables, umbrellas, all of our patio set was everywhere,” said restaurant employee Vivian Saldivar.

Photos after the crash show tables, chairs, pots and pillars destroyed.

The driver and one of the children were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the driver simply lost control. No charges have been filed.

