SANTA CRUZ, California (KSBW) — A surfer at Steamer Lane says an otter bit her foot and then climbed onto her board Tuesday evening, holding it hostage for roughly 20 minutes as rescuers rushed in.

Isabella Orduna was paddling out when she felt “a nip” on her foot. She rolled off and turned to see an otter perched on her board.

Unsure what to do, Orduna called to another surfer for help. A full water rescue followed, with emergency crews arriving within minutes.

Ben Coffey, a marine safety officer with Santa Cruz Fire, helped escort Orduna out of the water. “You don’t go out thinking an otter is going to get on your board,” he said, adding she stayed calm and was not hurt.

The encounter revived memories of “Otter 841,” a female sea otter that went viral two years ago for repeatedly taking over surfers’ boards in Santa Cruz.

Whether it’s the same otter is unknown. Experts note there’s no current way to confirm 841’s identity; she previously had a tracker, but it’s no longer on her.

Orduna left the beach uninjured and in good spirits.

As a surfer, she said, it’s important to remember humans are guests in the ocean and to respect wildlife. She doesn’t hold a grudge—just plans to be a bit more cautious about who she shares the lineup with.

