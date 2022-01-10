(WSVN) - A federal mandate for companies is going into effect on Monday.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration now requires that private companies with at least 100 employees must collect their workers’ vaccination status by Monday.

Unvaccinated workers must undergo weekly testing and be masked while on the job.

The testing alternative will start being enforced next month.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.