MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Oscar has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, but does not pose a threat to land.

Oscar strengthened into a tropical storm late Saturday over open waters. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Saturday night that the storm was centered about 930 miles (1,495 kilometers) east-southeast of Bermuda, and it was moving west-southwest at 20 mph (31 kph).

Tropical Storm #Oscar Advisory 5: Oscar Strengthens as it Transitions to a Tropical Storm. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 28, 2018

The storm had top sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph).

Forecasters said Oscar is expected to become a hurricane Sunday as its track curves toward the North Atlantic.

It is this hurricane season’s 15th named storm.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.