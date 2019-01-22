Oscar Mayer in search of next Wienermobile Driver

(WSVN) - Are you looking to “shift gears” in your career? Well now may be your chance, because Oscar Mayer is looking for their next Wienermobile driver.

What’s a Wienermbile? You might ask – It’s a 27-foot long hot dog on wheels, and it’s in need of it’s next ‘Hotdogger’.

According to Fox 8, the company is taking applications until January 31 for the one year position, beginning June 2019.

The new hire will represent the company as a goodwill ambassador, while traveling from coast to coast doing interviews and media appearances.

The application simply asks for an enthusiastic, creative college graduate with an appetite for adventure.

Applicants must have a BA or a BS, preferably in communications, public relations, journalism, advertising or marketing.

If this sounds like your dream job, click here to apply now!

