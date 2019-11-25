Orphaned puppies adopted by dog who lost her own litter

MINNETONKA, Minn. (WSVN) — A litter of puppies now has a new mom after they lost theirs just weeks after being born.

Secondhand Hounds, a nonprofit animal rescue in Minnetonka, Minnesota, shared the story on Facebook.

According to the organization, the litter of five 2-week-old puppies were orphaned after their mother died from seizures.

Know how much the animals needed a mother, the rescue had the idea to match them with a mama dog who lost her litter or puppies when they were born premature.

“She’s been a mom before, many times, so we can only assume she was confused. A little worried. She was still full of milk,” the rescue said.

Introducing puppies to an adoptive mom is always a toss up, the rescue said. Some mothers may smell the new puppies and reject them.

“Not this momma. You would have thought we gave her the 5 best presents ever,” Secondhand Hounds said. “She started cleaning them. Letting them nurse. She dutifully snuggles them and counts them and loves them. They are her puppies now.”

