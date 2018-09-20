Oreo releases limited edition cookies to celebrate Mickey Mouse’s 90th birthday

(WSVN) - Disney and Oreo fans can now rejoice, as two of their favorite things have been turned into one.

Oreo has announced that they will be releasing limited edition cookies in honor of Mickey Mouse’s 90th birthday, according to Business Insider.

The cookies have a birthday cake flavored creme filling, and they include three different designs of Mickey on the cookie.

The packaging also shows an image of Mickey, surrounded by confetti.

The cookies are only available “while supplies last.”

Mickey’s official birthday is on Nov. 18.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.