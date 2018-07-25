Oregon homeowner discovers cougar napping behind a couch

ASHLAND, Ore. (WSVN) — A woman was surprised to encounter an unlikely guest sleeping inside her Oregon home.

The homeowner found a cougar slumped behind a sofa inside for over six hours, earlier this month.

Lauren Taylor recounted her experience in a lengthy Facebook post that has been shared more than 26,000 times.

“She clearly felt safe and showed no inclination to leave,” the post read.

Taylor finally decided it was time to evict the animal.

Equipped with bongo drums, she started beating it until the cougar got up and decided to leave.

“She roused and knew what to do,” Taylor said, “Walking out through the open doors, through the yard, across the creek and through the empty field.”

