Orange gators spotted in South Carolina concern residents

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSVN) — Orange alligators being spotted in South Carolina are causing residents to do a double take.

Photos obtained by WJCL, show the oddly-colored reptiles lounging on the edge of a pond. Residents have reported seeing two of them

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the gators’ orange hue likely came from hibernating in water that contains rust.

Officials said that the gators will eventually return to their natural colors.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.