MIAMI (WSVN) - Several law enforcement agencies, including the Florida Highway Patrol, kicked off a multi-state effort to make safer streets.

Authorities gathered in Miami to mark the start of “Operation Slow Down,” Monday morning,

The joint enforcement and safety awareness campaign was created in partnership with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Florida Department of Transportation and the southeastern states of Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee.

FHP Trooper Joe Sanchez said the week-long initiative aims to stop drivers from being reckless on the road.

“We have five state police in southern United States, as well as other agencies that are assisting us and making sure that our roads are safe from speeders and aggressive drivers,” he said, “We will be out there fully enforcing these laws and making these arrests.”

The start of “Operation Slow Down” comes on the heels of a recent Florida law that punishes drivers caught going over the limit by 50 miles an hour. On a first offense, they can face up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine. They can face up to 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine for a second offense.

