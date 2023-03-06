No, your eyes aren’t playing tricks on you. That’s ice cream, not fried chicken!

According to Goldbelly.com, an online marketplace that sells food products, “Not Fried Chicken” starts with waffle-flavored ice cream, a chocolate-covered “bone” cookie and a coating of white chocolate and crushed cornflakes.

Pastry chef Cynthia Wong created the unique ice cream and owns Life Raft Treats, an artisan ice cream truck located in South Carolina.

The food online platform is selling a nine-piece bucket of “Not Fried Chicken” ice cream for $99.95.

