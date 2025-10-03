MANCHESTER, England (AP) — One of the two Jewish men killed in a car and knife attack on a synagogue in the English city of Manchester appears to have been accidentally shot by a police officer as he tried to stop the attacker entering the building, law enforcement authorities said Friday.

Police said congregant Adrian Daulby, 53, and security guard Melvin Cravitz, 66, died trying to prevent Thursday’s attack on the Heaton Park Congregation Synagogue on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. Three other people are hospitalized in serious condition.

Police shot and killed a suspect seven minutes after he rammed a car into pedestrians outside the synagogue and then attacked them with a knife in what the police force called an act of terrorism. He wore what appeared to be an explosives belt, which was found to be fake.

A pathologist provisionally determined Daulby had a gunshot wound. Since the attacker did not have a gun, the injury may have been “a tragic and unforeseen consequence” of police actions, Greater Manchester Police Chief Stephen Watson said.

Daulby and another man, who was hospitalized with a gunshot wound, were among worshippers being hailed as heroes for barricading the door to stop the attacker from entering, Watson said.

The killer, wielding a large knife, shouted, “This is what you get for killing our children” as he tried to break the door in, Alan Levy, chairman of the synagogue’s trustees, told ITV News.

Daulby’s family said his “final act was one of profound courage.” Cravitz’s family said it was trying to cope with the shocking loss of a man who “would do anything to help anyone.”

Police have called the attack an act of terrorism but say they are still working to identify a motive. It came amid high tensions over Israel’s war on Hamas in Gaza.

Dozens of people gathered in pouring rain near the synagogue Friday for a vigil, where Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy was heckled by members of the crowd who accused the government of allowing antisemitism to spread.

Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, the head of Orthodox Judaism in Britain, said the attack was the result of “an unrelenting wave of Jew hatred” on the streets and online.

“This is the day we hoped we would never see, but which deep down, we knew would come,” he wrote on social media.

Attacker was not known to counterterror police

Police identified the attacker as Jihad Al-Shamie, a 35-year-old British citizen of Syrian descent who entered the United Kingdom as a young child and became a citizen in 2006.

Police said the crime is being investigated as a terrorist attack. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the attacker was not previously known to counterterrorism police or to Prevent, a program that tries to identify people at risk of radicalization. A person familiar with the investigation said Al-Shamie was on bail over an alleged rape at the time of the attack. They requested anonymity to disclose information about the investigation.

Mahmood said “it’s too early to say” whether the attacker acted alone or was part of a cell. Officers arrested two men in their 30s and a woman in her 60s on suspicion of the preparation or commission of acts of terrorism in connection with the attack.

Neighbors of the attacker in the Manchester suburb of Prestwich, a couple of miles (about 3 kilometers) from the synagogue, said Al-Shamie’s family had lived in the house for years. Several described seeing Al-Shamie lifting weights and working out in the backyard.

A statement on Facebook from the attacker’s family condemned the “heinous act, which targeted peaceful, innocent civilians.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with the victims and their families, and we pray for their strength and comfort,” the statement said.

Leaders condemn the attack

Religious and political leaders condemned the attack and pledged to reassure Britain’s Jewish community, which numbers about 300,000.

Police said extra officers would be on the streets of Manchester through the weekend.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who visited the scene of the attack on Friday morning with his wife Victoria, said “this was a dreadful attack, a terrorist attack to inflict fear. Attacking Jews because they are Jews.

“It’s really important today that the whole country comes together, people of all faiths and no faith, stand in support and solidarity with our Jewish community,” he said.

Anglican bishop Sarah Mullally, who was named Friday as the next leader of the Church of England, said that “hatred and racism of any kind cannot be allowed to tear us apart.”

Recorded antisemitic incidents in the U.K. have risen sharply since Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel and Israel’s ensuing war against Hamas according to Community Security Trust, a charity that provides advice and protection for British Jews. More than 1,500 incidents were reported in the first half of the year, the second-highest six-month total reported since the record set over the same period a year earlier.

Calls for pro-Palestinian protests to be canceled

Some politicians and religious leaders claimed pro-Palestinian demonstrations, which have been held regularly since the war in Gaza began, had played a role in spreading hatred of Jews. The protests have been overwhemingly peaceful but some say chants such as “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” incite violence. Others, including Jews who support the protests, say they want a ceasefire, an end to the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza and the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his supporters have frequently accused critics of Israel or its conduct of the war in Gaza of antisemitism. Critics see it as an attempt to stifle even legitimate criticism

Mirvis, the chief rabbi, urged authorities to “get a grip on these demonstrations. They are dangerous.”

Some also say the U.K.’s recognition of a Palestinian state this month has emboldened antisemitism — a claim the government rejects. Lammy was interrupted by boos and shouts of “Shame on you” as he addressed the vigil in Manchester.

Lammy told the crowd that “we stand with you against terrorism,” and urged organizers of planned pro-Palestinian demonstrations over the weekend “to stop and to stand back.”

Police in London urged organizers to call off a protest planned for Saturday to oppose the banning of the group Palestine Action, which has been labeled a terrorist organization by the government.

Organizers said they would not cancel the demonstration, where hundreds of people are expected to hold signs supporting the banned group.

“Canceling peaceful protests lets terror win,” the group said in a statement.

