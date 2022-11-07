(WSVN) - Van Gogh, a seven-year-old American pitbull, became a painter after being rescued from a dog fighting ring in North Carolina.

He lost an ear while he literally fought for his life in the canine brawls, but not his creative spirit.

One day his rescue home in Connecticut, gave him a canvas with paint in a peanut butter-coated plastic bag and Van Gogh lived up to his name as he started to paint with his tongue!

So far, 30 of his masterpieces have been auctioned off and people from around the world want to adopt him.

