Olive Garden offering bouquet of bread sticks for Valentine’s Day

(WSVN) - Along with a heart-shaped box of croquetas and a bouquet of candy, you can now get your sweetheart a bouquet of bread sticks from Olive Garden for Valentine’s Day.
The company is offering a special wrapper to go along with an order of bread sticks that will allow you to present your loved one with the bouquet of their dreams.
The wrappers carry messages like “My love for you is never ending,” or “We belong together like spaghetti and meatballs.”
To make the gift, just place a to-go order for the bread sticks and place them in the wrapper of your choice. To download the bouquet wrappers, click here.
The restaurant is also offering a special Valentine’s Day meal for two that starts at $35.99. For more information, click here.
