Olive Garden offering bouquet of bread sticks for Valentine’s Day

(WSVN) - Along with a heart-shaped box of croquetas and a bouquet of candy, you can now get your sweetheart a bouquet of bread sticks from Olive Garden for Valentine’s Day.

The company is offering a special wrapper to go along with an order of bread sticks that will allow you to present your loved one with the bouquet of their dreams.

Sounds like a sign to us! ✨ See you soon? pic.twitter.com/KBemgN1pJD — Olive Garden (@olivegarden) February 9, 2019

The wrappers carry messages like “My love for you is never ending,” or “We belong together like spaghetti and meatballs.”

To make the gift, just place a to-go order for the bread sticks and place them in the wrapper of your choice. To download the bouquet wrappers, click here.

The restaurant is also offering a special Valentine’s Day meal for two that starts at $35.99. For more information, click here.

